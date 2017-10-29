Rebels lose 5-4 in third straight OT game

Red Deer took five of six points on the weekend

In their third overtime game in three nights, the Red Deer Rebels ran out of magic.

After back-to-back OT wins at home Friday and Saturday, Red Deer finally lost in the extra frame Sunday in Cranbrook 5-4 against the Kootenay Ice.

Kootenay’s Cale Fleury notched the game winner at 2:27, but Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said the game should have never got to that point.

The Rebels led 4-3 with 2:21 to play after Reese Johnson scored his fifth of the season on a rebound sitting out front of Ice goalie Kurtis Chapman.

Only 30 seconds later, Alec Baer notched his second goal of the game to tie it at four and send it to overtime.

“You’re up a goal in the last two minutes, you have to shut it down,” Sutter said. “In overtime, you take a penalty and you get scored on. At times we were really good tonight, but at the end of the day we gave up five goals, so you have to be a lot better defending than that.”

Sutter added that despite his team taking five of six points over the three-game weekend, he knows they have more to give and need to play much better going forward.

“We have to get better. It’s fine to say you got five out of six points, it’s not like we played stellar hockey,” Sutter said.

”I didn’t think we were a very good team against Regina until the third period and (Sunday) we had moments we were good and moments we weren’t so good. We have a lot of areas we need to get better at.”

Red Deer chased the game for almost the entire 60 minutes after Fleury scored just 1:09 into the contest.

Chris Douglas tied it for Red Deer but under three minutes later former Rebel Cameron Hausinger restored the Ice lead. Hausinger was also named first star in the win.

Colton Kroeker scored his seventh of the season for Kootenay at 6:53 of the second.

Kristian Reichel helped cut the deficit for the Rebels on an odd-man rush with Brandon Hagel where the 2017 CHL Import forward scored his fifth of the season. Hagel’s assist also extended his point streak to seven games.

Rebels forward Austin Pratt picked up a rebound and tallied his fourth goal of the year to tie the game at three late in the second.

Sutter said his team just isn’t playing tough enough in their own zone and it cost them on Sunday.

“We have to be harder in areas. We play too soft in certain areas and the goals we gave up tonight, they were just soft plays that you have to bear down on those situations and we didn’t,” Sutter said.

Defenceman Brandon Schuldhaus picked up three assists in the loss for his first multi-point game of the season. Alex Alexeyev added two assist to extend his point streak on the year to three games.

In his first WHL start, 16-year-old goalie Byron Fancy made 22 saves on 27 shots.

The Rebels will be back home on Wednesday when they host the reigning WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop goes 7 p.m. at the Centrium.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter