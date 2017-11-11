Rebels lose sixth straight

Make it six straight losses for the Red Deer Rebels.

The Rebels fell to the Kelowna Rockets 5-2 on the road Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Kelowna’s powerplay was clicking all night, going three for six, while the Rebels weren’t able to convert on five opportunities with the man advantage.

Dillon Dube got Kelowna on the board about two minutes in and three minutes later Liam Kindree added to the lead – both goals were on the PP.

Rebel Jared Dmytriw was able to answer back seven minutes into the first period with his sixth of the year. Assists for the goal came from Lane Zablocki and Jack Flaman.

The Rockets scored three in the second period off the sticks of James Hilsendager, Braydyn Chizen and Kole Lind.

Carson Sass was able to score his first of the season six-and-a-half minutes into the final frame for the Rebels, but his team wasn’t able to score anymore, eventually falling 5-2.

The Rebels have three more games on the road before returning home to host Kootenay Saturday, Nov. 18.

Red Deer will visit Victoria Tuesday, Vancouver Wednesday and Kootenay Friday.


