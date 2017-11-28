Rebels move Dmytriw for draft pick

Jared Dmytriw’s tenure with the Red Deer Rebels has come to an end after just 26 games.
The Rebels traded Dmytriw to the Vancouver Giants Tuesday in exchange for a third round pick in the 2018 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.
The 19-year-old forward is in his fourth WHL season, having played 205 regular season games where he scored 35 goals and 24 assists.
The 5-foot-11, 192 pound player from Craven, Sask. also scored eight points in 26 career playoff games.
Dmytriw was acquired from the Victoria Royals at the beginning of the season after in a trade for 19-year-old defenceman Jared Freadrich.
Red Deer has a 9-15-2 record so far this season.
