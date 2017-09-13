Rebels new forward brings need for speed

Jared Dmytriw, 19, was acquired by the Rebels in exchange for defenceman Jared Freadrich last week. (Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rebels newest forward is ready to live life in the fast lane.

Jared Dmytriw, 19, acquired in a trade from the Victoria Royals last week fully expects a couple speeding tickets on the ice with his new squad.

He’s been touted by the coaching staff at being able to accelerate the team’s pace of play, an increased focus for the Rebels this season.

“I like his speed, he’s very explosive,” said Rebels associate coach Jeff Truitt. “He’s got pull away speed and he can close in on checks in an awful hurry too. He pushes the pace every time he’s on the ice and that’s nice to see.”

After being traded to the Rebels, the Craven, Sask. native met the team in Kennewick, Wash. for a pair of exhibition games, before hoping back to Victoria to grab his car.

Safely back to Red Deer after a 14-hour trip from B.C., no tickets of course, the five-foot-11, 192-pound right winger is excited to get the season started in his new home.

“to get the initial news, it was a surprise to me,” Dmytriw said about the trade.

“To come to an organization like this and a city such as Red Deer– such a big hockey background and the type of coach that Brent (Sutter) is. and know getting to know the guys I’m settling in.”

The winger notched 15 goals and 26 points in 59 games last year with the Royals, but hopes this year he can bring a little more of a scoring touch to the Rebels.

“Coming in here I’m going to be relied upon to produce a little more offensively,” Dmytriw said.

”I think that’s a part of my game that I haven’t been necessarily given an opportunity to do in Victoria. In Red Deer I think I’ll get that opportunity and I’m excited for it.”

The usual intangibles of a 19-year-old player with leadership and experience will be helpful, too. He’s played 179 WHL regular season games and tacked on 26 in the post season. The 2017 playoffs were his most productive, with two goals and four points in six games.

“My speed is definitely one of my biggest assets. I play a 200-foot game, I can carry it out of my defensive zone and also play the offensive game,” he said.

After only a few games, Dmytriw likes what the Rebels are building and hopes for a long run this season.

“Even with the guys that are missing, there’s a lot of skill in that room and I think we can have a really good year,” he said.

