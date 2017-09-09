Rebels remain undefeated in pre-season after 3-2 win over Tri-City

The Red Deer Rebels defeated the Tri-City Americans on the road on Friday night to remain undefeated in three pre-season games.

Tri-City’s Connor Bouchard opened up the scoring five minutes into the first period. Red Deer’s Jacob Herauf answered back 10 minutes later, with assists going to Akash Bains and Jordan Roy.

Bouchard picked up is second point for the Americans in the second frame. He recorded the primary assist on a goal from Kaden Kohle.

Just two minuted later Rebels right-winger Austin Pratt tied things up with a powerplay marker, assisted by Chris Douglas and Dawson Barteaux. Pratt also picked up a fighting major and a game misconduct in the matchup.

Austin Schellenberg was able to put the Rebels ahead in the third period with the eventual game-winner.

The Rebels are in pre-season action on Saturday, as they take on Portland south of the border. The team will then return home on Sept. 16 to battle Medicine Hat in its last pre-season game.