Rebels suffer another loss to Kootenay Ice

Kootenay takes over possesion of second place in the Central Division

Red Deer Rebels forward Kristian Reichel fires a shot as Dallas Hines of the Kootenay Ice closely defends him on Saturday night at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

In their sixth game in nine nights, the Red Deer Rebels had no gas in the tank.

Returning home Saturday after five games on the road in B.C., the Rebels dropped a 3-1 game to the Kootenay Ice in WHL play.

Red Deer has won just once in their last ten contests and lost twice this weekend to the Ice and with it, their hold on second in the Central Division.

“We have to find a way to get out of this. We can’t sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. It’s been something that’s been building for quite some time,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“I talked to the kids three weeks ago about it, that they had to change their mindsets and the way they think or else it was going to nail them in the butt. Well, it’s nailing them in the butt.”

Kootenay moved two points ahead of the Rebels in the division with the win.

Saturday went bad right from the puck drop for Red Deer, as the Rebels failed to record a shot in the opening 13 minutes and 39 seconds.

Ethan Anders held the game scoreless in the Rebels net, making 11 saves in the first period.

Mason McCarty managed to get the home side on the board first early in the second with a wrist shot high over the glove of Ice netminder Duncan McGovern. McCarty leads the Rebels with 12 goals on the season, and is also the team leader in points with 21.

Alec Baer evened the game for Kootenay midway through the second with a wrist shot low glove past Anders. Just 55 seconds later, Colton Veloso beat Anders five-hole and the Ice didn’t look back. Rookie Peyton Krebs added a power play marker late in the frame.

Although they didn’t have many opportunities Saturday, the Rebels power play has all but dried up in November. In their last 32 chances, the Rebels have scored just one power play goal.

“We took 11 minor penalties in two games and they took three. That’s a significant difference,” Sutter said.

“That’s 16 minutes, almost one period of hockey. Penalties gain momentum for opposing teams. For us, our power play has been non-existent for a while now. It’s been tough, and that’s just a reflection of your work ethic and normally your top players.”

The Rebels bench boss said there’s a simple formula to help right the ship.

“Get back to being a hard-working team. Be more discipline. Everyone talks about so many things, but it begins with work ethic,” Sutter added.

“You don’t have discipline in your game, you don’t have compete or have structure when you’re not a working team. At times our team doesn’t work hard enough. We get out battled and out competed.”



