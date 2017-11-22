Rebels trade Bains for sixth-round pick

The Red Deer Rebels made a trade Wednesday after losing eight of its last nine games.

Akash Bains, an 18-year-old forward, was traded to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A ninth-round pick of the Rebels in the 2014 draft, Bains has scored 25 points in 86 career games.

Bains, who is from Delta, B.C., played his first full WHL season with the Rebels last year, scoring eight goals and 13 assists in 65 games – he was pointless in seven Rebels playoff games that year.

Bains also played three regular season games and two playoff games the year before, going without a goal or an assist.

So far this season Bains has four assists in 18 of the team’s 24 games.

It was also announced Wednesday, upon mutual agreement, assistant coach Brett Anderson will leave the team due to personal reasons.

The Rebels are third in the Central Division with a 9-14-1 record and have lost three straight games.

Red Deer will look to turn things around when it hosts the Portland Winterhawks Friday at 7 p.m. at the ENMAX Centriuml