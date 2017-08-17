Rebels training camp begins next week

Training camp for the Red Deer Rebels starts Wednesday, exactly one month before the team’s first game of the regular season. (File photo)

The Red Deer Rebels are gearing up for the start of the 2017/18 season as training camp begins next week.

On-ice sessions for Rebels training camp begin on Wednesday, exactly one month before the regular season opener. All ice times are at the ENMAX Centrium and are open to the public.

The pre-season begins a week after where the Rebels will play five games, three of which are at home.

Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Calgary at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Edmonton at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 @ Tri-City at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 @ Portland at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs Medicine Hat at 7 p.m.

Before playing in any pre-season games, the Rebels will first face each other in a Black and White game on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at the Centrium at 7 p.m. Admission is $2 at the door in support of the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.

Rebels fans will get their first taste of regular season action Sept. 23, as Red Deer hosts the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener.