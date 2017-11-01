Red Deer Rebels forward Akash Bains looks for a scoring opportunity on Seattle Thunderbirds goalie Liam Hughes Wednesday night at the Centrium in WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Rebels’ turnovers costly in 4-2 loss to Seattle

The Red Deer Rebels let one get away on Wednesday night at the Centrium in WHL action.

Up 2-1 in the third period, the Rebels allowed three third period goals, including an empty-net marker in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Two costly turnovers hurt the Rebels in the final frame, one on the game-tying goal midway through the period and the second, inside the Seattle zone on a Red Deer man-advantage. Seattle captain Donovan Neuls caused the turnover at his on blueline and chipped a backhand past Rebels goalie Ethan Anders with 3:28 left in the game to put the visitors up 3-2.

“Terrible. We talk about it all year and we work on it. We’ve been talking about it since training camp,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“If you’re not intelligent with the puck and play the right way, you’re going to give up turnovers and have scoring chances against you. You look at the last two goals, that’s terrible.”

Sutter ultimately took responsibility for the loss, pointing to personnel mistakes late in the game that made the difference. He also added he expects more from his top players.

“Bad coaching. Playing those guys – our so called best players were terrible tonight. Shouldn’t have had them on the ice in the third period and shouldn’t have had them on the power play with four minutes left,” Sutter said.

“That’s my fault. It’s unacceptable. Hagel was terrible. Zablocki was awful. Our older guys just didn’t play like they need to play. When your best players aren’t your best players, they’re your worst players, it’s a struggle. You put other players in positions and situations that they probably struggle with.”

Former Rebel Austin Strand, scored Seattle’s first goal on a one-timer on the power play to open the scoring just 6:04 into the game. The defenceman is enjoying a breakout year in his first full campaign with Seattle, he has eight goals, seven of them on the man advantage.

Red Deer was out shot heavily in the first, but defenceman Alex Alexeyev managed to tie the game at one when he blasted a slap shot past Thunderbirds goalie Liam Hughes late in the opening frame. The goal was the first by a Rebels defender this year and Alexeyev’s first on the season. It was also his fourth straight game with a point.

The Rebels took the lead in the second, on a Brandon Hagel deflection off a Jacob Herauf late in the second. With the goal, Hagel extended his point streak to eight games, he has three goals and nine assists over that span. Before the goal, Red Deer had killed off four straight penalties.

Nolan Volcan tied it for Seattle midway through the third.

Red Deer was goalless in five opportunities on the power play in the loss.

Both goalies were strong on the night, with Anders turning aside 35 shots and Hughes stopping 34.

The Rebels are on the road in Saskatchewan this weekend, with a Friday visit to Regina to take on the Pats before stopping in Swift Current on Saturday.


Most Read

