The Red Deer Rebels won for the second straight night in overtime on Saturday at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels win in OT for second straight night

4-3 overtime victory for Rebels at home over Regina Pats

Lane Zablocki had a smile a mile wide post-game on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old winger torched his former club with a beautiful goal in overtime to power Red Deer to a 4-3 overtime win over the Regina pats.

Zablocki blew by Jake Leschyshyn and went short side right underneath the crossbar to win the second straight game in OT for the Rebels. It was his sixth of the season and fourth in his last three games.

“When you play against your old team it’s always a game that’s easy to get up for, hard fought game and big character win for our team,” said Zablocki, who now has 10 points in 14 games.

It was also the fourth time in this young WHL season that the Rebels trailed after 40 minutes and went on to win.

While they collected two points, Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter was not at all happy with the path his team took to the victory.

Red Deer was out shot 27-15 after two periods and had far too many turnovers.

“When you look at the game, when you look at the amount of turnovers and scoring chances that were created from turnovers – after two periods we were sitting at almost 20,” Sutter said.

“That’s a recipe for not having success. In the third, we played the right way and we pushed. Our goalie kept us in it and we did things the right way in the third, limited their scoring chances and created some of our own.”

Rebels goalie Ethan Anders made 28 saves and was at the top of his game for the second straight night as he picked up his fourth win of the year and was the first star.

“Our goalie was terrific again, he played great,” Sutter said.

Hunter Donohoe scored his first career WHL goal early in the first. The 17-year-old collected his own rebound and slid it past Regina netminder Tyler Brown. The goal was the first by a Rebels’ defenceman this season, although Donohoe was deployed up front for the majority of the game Saturday.

Rebels newcomer Jack Flaman made it 2-0 late in the first while short handed. The 20-year-old center flew down the wing and fired a wrist shot just under Brown’s glove.

Despite leading 2-0 in the first, the Rebels were in trouble from the puck drop and really needed Anders to hold them in it.

“Inconsistency in our work ethic and our team play. We won 4-3 and that’s all great, but I’m not happy with the fact that you get away with playing 22 minutes plus overtime,” Sutter said.

“I thought the first 38 minutes we weren’t very good. Not hard enough, our work ethic wasn’t where it needed to be. Personally, I just want a team that plays harder and is going to compete for 60 minutes and battle. Not be pushed around.”

The Pats cut the deficit in half 38 seconds after Flaman’s marker on a Dawson Davidson seeing-eye wrist shot through traffic that got past Rebels goalie Ethan Anders.

Former Rebels defenceman Josh Mahura struck 20 seconds into a five-on-three power play early in the second to tie the game at two and Robbie Holmes got credit for a redirection past Anders midway through the frame.

Early in the third on just their second power play of the night, Alex Alexeyev made a perfect pass to a streaking Grayson Pawlenchuk who tipped it in to tie the game at three. In his first two games since returning from an injury, Alexeyev has an assist.

Brandon Hagel missed the game for the Rebels due to an illness, while Pats captain Sam Steel was also out with an injury.

The Rebels hit the road right after the game Saturday night and will be in Cranbrook Sunday to take on the Kootenay Ice. Puck drop is 4 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mike Reilly tosses three touchdowns, Eskimos beat Stampeders 29-20
Next story
Giles falters again, Astros lose to Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4

Just Posted

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month