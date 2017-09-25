Red Deer Bantam Rebels Chiefs tied for first, earn win, tie over wekeend

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels Chiefs turned in solid performances in tight checking games over the weekend.

It started Saturday night in Calgary, as the Rebels Chiefs and Calgary Bisons skated to a 1-1 tie, with both goals scored in the third period. Jayden Henderson scored the Chiefs lone goal, with help from Matt Allan. The goal came with 1:38 left in regulation.

Goaltender Colby Knight turned aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced and was the second star of the game.

Sunday afternoon, the Rebels Chiefs held on to a 2-1 win over the home Lethbridge Golden Hawks in the bridge city. Kyle Venneman and Tyler Mackenzie score the Rebels Chiefs two goals, with Mackenzie scoring the winner with seven minutes to go in the third period.

The Rebels Chiefs sit atop, tied with the Airdrie Extreme, the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League’s Ram South division with three wins and one tie.

The Extreme come to Red Deer on Saturday in a battle for first place at 2:15 p.m. Then the Camrose Red Wings will visit Red Deer on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Both games will be held at the Collicutt Centre, 3031 30th Ave.



