Red Deer College golf teams take gold, bronze in provincials

Red Deer College’s golf royalty earned top honours from both their college and from the Alberta College Athletic Association.

Shaye Leidenius and Logan Hill earned RDC Boston Pizza Athletes of the Week honours for their strong performances at the ACAC Golf Championships in Nisku over the weekend.

Hill’s two-round 159 was the Kings golf team’s best performance, powering the team to a gold medal and a spot at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf National Championships in Whitby, Ont. from Oct. 17 to 20.

A business administration student, Hill placed fifth in the tournament at RedTail Landing Golf Club.

Leidenius, a second year kinesiology and sport studies student, took top spot at the ACAC championships, shooting a two-round 166. Her weekend total was nine strokes ahead of second place. Her gold medal performance powered the RDC Queens golf team to a bronze medal finish in the tournament.



