Red Deer College Kings and Queens golf teams finish second in weekend tournament

On the strength of Shaye Leidenius’ golf game, the Red Deer College Queens team finished the weekend in second place.

Leidenius shot back-t0-back rounds of 82, putting her atop the Alberta College Athletic Conference women’s leaderboard at the Camrose Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

A kinesiology and sport studies students, she was four shots ahead of her nearest competitor. The weekend total of 164 led the Queens to a second place team finish.

On the men’s side, Cole Morrison led the way with an opening round 74 and followed it up with a 77 on Sunday. His weekend total of 151 led the Kings to a similar second place finish as the Queens.

The next weekend tournament for the golf team is this Saturday and Sunday at the Desert Blume Golf Course in Desert Blume, near Medicine Hat.