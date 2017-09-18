Red Deer College Queens cross-country team continues to dominate

Top spot at the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference cross-country meet in Calgary was Red Deer College’s for the taking.

Jordanna Cota continued her dominance in the sport with a time of 25:15 in the six-kilometre race. Her time was the fastest of all ACAC competitors and gave the Red Deer College Queens top spot.

The Kings kept pace as best they could, but took second place as a group. Adam Wass was the top runner on the Kings with a six-kilometre time of 31:31, which was good enough for sixth among ACAC males.

The next cross-country meet the Kings and Queens compete in is this weekend in Grande Prairie.