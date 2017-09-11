Red Deer College Queens get two ties, Kings drop opening weekend games

The Red Deer College Queens soccer team scored one goal all weekend, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

They came out of games against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers (1-1) and the Lethbridge College Kodiaks (0-0), on Sunday and Saturday respectively, with ties.

But they pressured their southern Alberta opponent relentlessly.

On Saturday, the Queens had 14 shots, seven of them on goal as they controlled the ball for much of the game. Lethbridge was held to one shot on goal of their six total shots. Goalkeeper Erin Gill turned aside the only shot she saw.

Queens’ defender Chelsea Webster scored the only goal of the weekend Sunday against the Rattlers. The goal came as an equalizer 65 minutes into the game.

Rattlers’ midfielder Daragh O’Fuarthain scored just one minute into the game when she snuck the ball past Queens’ goalkeeper Kayla Kipp.

The two ties leave the Queens nestled in the middle of the pack, in fourth place, in the Alberta College Athletic Conference south division.

The men, however, had a rougher weekend on the pitch. The Kings dropped both of their opening weekend games, 3-0 to the Kodiaks on Saturday and 3-0 to the Rattlers on Sunday.

Saturday was a spirited affair as three Kings were given yellow cards during the game, Nelson McPherson-Kruger, Yenner Teah and Nonso Onwuekwe. Goalkeeper Talon Grenier turned aside six of the Kodiaks nine shots in the loss.

The Kings mustered only three shots on goal, and all three were turned away.

Penalty trouble dogged the Kings in their second weekend game as well. Yellow cards were issued to Koltan Childs, Connor Ismond, Matthew Elphick and Onwuekwe. Keeghan Tingley was given a red card at the 55 minute mark.

Grenier was a stalwart in net for the Kings as he turned aside 12 shots. However, he surrendered three goals in the 3-0 loss.

The Kings and Queens next take to the pitch this weekend. On Saturday they host the Olds College Broncos, Queens’ game starts at 12 p.m. and Kings’ game starts at 2 p.m. Then on Sunday they host the SAIT Trojans, Queens’ game at 12 p.m. and Kings’ game at 2 p.m.