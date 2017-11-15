Red Deer Curling Classic set for another year

The Red Deer Curling Classic is back for another year with over 50 teams in the mix. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

With winter firmly taking hold on the outdoors in Central Alberta, curlers will turn to the ice this weekend for the annual Red Deer Curling Classic at the Pidherney Curling Centre.

Close to 50 teams both male and female will take part in the World Curling Tour stop, starting Nov. 17 at 9:30 a.m., with trophies to be handing out following the 3:30 p.m. final draw on Monday.

“It’s a big event. We’ve had probably had almost every top team in Canada play here. We get lots of Europeans, too. We’ve had lots of Canadian Champions and World Champions,” Pidherney Curling Centre manager Wade Thurber said.

“We have one of the nicest curling facilities in the world. They like to come here, the ice is decent and the bonspiel is decent. We get lots of sponsorship and people come out to watch the curlers they see on TV all the time, they get to watch them live in their home club.”

The title on the men’s side will be up for grabs this year, with defending champion and Canadian curling star Kevin Koe unable to attend because of a Grand Slam event the same weekend. Thurber said with the growth of Grand Slam’s and other national events, some World Curling Tour events have suffered as a result, but Red Deer, because of its location has been able to continue on.

Reigning women’s champion Nadine Scotland is in the mix again and talented skips like Brandan Bottcher, Brad Heidt and Stefanie Lawton will be in attendance. Some local names to watch will be Sarah More, Jody McNabb and Brittany Tran.

Among others, teams from Japan, South Korea, Russia, Switzerland, Denmark and Scotland are in town as part of the tour stop and should provide some stiff competition for all entered in the weekend bonspiel.

“They come to Canada to get better because we’re the premier country for curling. They come over and practice on our rinks and play in our spiels because they don’t have these kind of events over there,” Thurber said about the Japanese teams in particular.

All proceeds from the event also go towards supporting local junior curling programs as well as the RDC Curling teams.



