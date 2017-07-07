Red Deer golfer finishes third at Alberta Junior Championships

A local golfer finished in third after a tight final round at the Alberta Junior Championships on Friday.

Chandler McDowell of Red Deer Golf and Country Club was trailing the leader by four strokes heading into the fourth and final day of the championship. After shooting a tournament-best three-under 69 on the final day, finishing the tournament with a three-under 285, it seemed he had a shot at winning.

Max Sekulic of Grande Prairie and Matt Bean of Canmore were able to finish just ahead of McDowell however, finishing with a five-under 283 and a four-under 284 respectively.

Though McDowell fell just short of winning, he will be heading to the Canadian Junior Boys Championships, as the top three finishers from July 4-7’s tournament will represent Alberta Junior Interprovincial Teams. McDowell was juvenile champion in 2016.

Red Deer Golf and Country Club’s Carter Graf had a great third round, leading all golfers with a seven-under 65 performance, helping him finish sixth overall in the tourney. He finished with a three-over 291 after going one-over 73 in round four.

Cameron Duffin, the third Red Deer Golf and Country Club representative, went nine-over 81 in the final round, wrapping up his tournament at a 19-over 307.

Lacombe Golf and Country Club’s Brady McKinlay finished six strokes better than the 23rd-placed Duffin, finishing the championship 13-over 301, which was good for 14th overall among junior boys.

Jace Ouellette of Innisfail Golf and Country Club finished the championship with a 20-over 308 putting him in 27th place overall.

There were 118 of the province’s best under-17 and under-19 golfers competing in the Alberta Junior Championships in at the Coal Creek Golf Resort in Ryley.