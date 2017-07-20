Red Deer golfer in hunt for top spot

A leader is starting to emerge at the Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship.

Grande Prairie Golf and Country Club’s Max Sekulic shot a five-under 67 in round two of the tournament Wednesday in Ponoka, putting him four strokes ahead of his nearest competitors.

Sharing second place is Red Deer Golf and Country Club’s Carter Graf with five-under 139 through two rounds.

Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club’s Andrew Harrison joins Graf in the deadlock heading into the third round.

The Red Deer club’s Chandler McDowell is within striking distance following the first two rounds. He is sitting in a tie for eighth with a two-over 146.

Other Red Deer golfers, Grant Numrich and Cole Morrison are in 38th and 44th, respectively, after two rounds. Numrich is sitting at nine-over 153, while Morrison is at 10-over 154.

The final two Red Deer golfers – Cameron Duffin and Matt Codd – have their work cut out for them in in the third and fourth rounds.

Duffin is 68th overall, with a 16-over 160, while Matt Codd is 76th with an 18-over 162 in the first two rounds.

After shooting a five-over 77 Wednesday, Sylvan Lake’s Jaxon Lynn has shot a 12-over 156 so far in the championship.

The third round is Thursday at the Ponoka Community Golf Club, and the final round is Friday.