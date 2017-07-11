Red Deer Marlin swimmer medals at Summer Swim Championships

It was a good weekend in the pool for two members of the Red Deer Marlins Swim Club at the Swim Alberta Summer Championships in Edmonton.

Owen Halford and Chloe Becher joined the Alberta Summer Swimming Association’s all-star team to compete against the year round swimmers from July 7-9 in Edmonton.

Halford captured silver in the boys 13 and under 50 metre breaststroke. He was fifth in the 100m breaststroke and ninth in the 200m.

Halford ended up the top ranked 12-year-old breaststroke swimmer province-wide at the event. He broke all three ASSA all star provincial records and the Marlins in house club records. In turn, he qualified for his Swim Canada top 10 youth recognition time standard in his 100m breaststroke.

Becher finished eighth in her 50m backstroke and 19th in the 200m backstroke.