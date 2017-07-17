Red Deer Mosquito Dick’s Auto Braves has huge weekend

Mosquito AA1 Dick’s Auto Braves outscore opposition 45-10 in three weekend games

The Mosquito AA1 Red Deer Dick’s Auto Braves piled on the runs winning three games at Great Chief Park last weekend.

In the first game, the Braves beat South Jasper Place Jays Black 15-3.

Red Deer starting pitcher Kieran Peterson allowed only two runs through three innings while striking out five.

Spencer Claerhout cleared the bases with an in-the-park home run to make it 10-1 afteronly two innings.

Matthew Deaver and Kelton Holowaychuk both had RBIs in the third inning to build the score to 15 runs.

In the second game, the Braves trounced Foothills Outlaws 15-5. Brett Belich pitched two strong innings allowing only one hit and striking out five.

Claerhout, Belich, Holowaychuk, Tanner Morrow, Mason Hammerback and Luke Schmitt all had RBIs in the third and four innings.

Brett Leslie capped off the big offensive performance with an in-the-park home run in the fourth inning.

In third game action, the Braves beat the Parkland Twins 15-2.

Starting pitcher Claerhout pitched four stellar innings, striking out nine while only allowing three hits.

Morrow, Deaver and Schmitt also had two RBIs at bat.

Addison Giesbrecht, Leslie, Holowaychuk, Claerhout and Grady Rodzinyak also had RBIs.

All three games were ended with the mercy rule.

The Braves travel to Sherwood Park next weekend to finish off the season before provincials begin next month.