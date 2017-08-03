Red Deer Pickleball Club set to host second annual tournament

Bruce Morter rallies with a couple members of the Red Deer Pickleball Club at their open house and demonstration earlier this summer Pines Community Courts. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Pickleball Club is ready to play host next weekend to a huge contingent of the province’s best players.

The club expects more than 200 pickleball athletes to converge on the Pines Community Park for their second annual sanctioned tournament from Aug. 11-13.

On Friday the club will hold singles matches, with doubles matches taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The Red Deer club is also in the process of adding eight courts to their existing facility and when they’re completed plan to apply to host Canadian National Pickleball Championships.