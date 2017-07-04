Red Deer players vie for title at the Alberta Junior Championships

A collection of the province’s best young golfers took to the course at Coal Creek Golf Resort Tuesday for the annual Alberta Junior Championships.

Chandler McDowell of the Red Deer Golf and Country Club is in the hunt in the boys draw after a even par 72 to open the tournament. McDowell was the juvenile champion in 2016.

Ethan Choi leads the way after a four-under 68 on Tuesday. Only three players shot under par on day one.

Also from Red Deer Golf and Country Club, Cameron Duffin fired a one over 73 to sit in ninth place and Carter Graf put up a six-over 78. Brady McKinlay of Lacombe Golf and Country Club also finished at six over.

Jace Ouellette of Innisfail Golf and Country Club shot seven-over. Chase Broderson of Lacombe was nine over on the first day.

The tournament in Ryley features 118 of the top U17 and U19 male golfers in the province. They will compete for both a junior and juvenile title.

The top 60 players on the boys side including age protections and ties will advance from day two to the final two rounds. The tournament wraps up on July .

The top three finishers will represent as Alberta Junior Interprovincial Teams, who will advance to the Canadian Junior Boys Championships.