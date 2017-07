The Red Deer Rage U12A girls fastball team hauled home a provincial title earlier this month from St. Albert.

Red Deer took the title with a dominant 15-2 win over the St. Albert Angels in the gold medal final.

It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole tournament for the Rage, as they went 1-3 in pool play before advancing to the semi-final.

In the semi they downed the Sherwood Park Storm U12 10-3 to advance to the final.