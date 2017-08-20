Red Deer Rampage earn silver at national championship

The Red Deer Rampage picked up a silver medal at the Founders’ Cup Junior B lacrosse national championships. (File photo)

It will likely sting in the coming days, but what the Red Deer Rampage accomplished this year was well beyond expectations.

Red Deer dropped the Junior B national lacrosse title game 18-7 at the Founders’ Cup in Saskatoon Sunday and had to settle for silver.

After falling to 1-2 to start the tournament, the Rampage rattled off back-to-back wins to earn a sport in the final against the undefeated and defending national champion Orangeville Northmen.

Orangeville burst out of the gate early in the first period with five goals and only Eric Lemire could get Red Deer on the board.

The Northmen extended their lead in a big way during the second, cashing in nine unanswered goals. Jordan Waddell, Bryan Houghton and Elijah Johanson notched goals for Red Deer in the middle frame.

Red Deer potted three goals in the third, with Sheridan Cook, Riley Woytas and Dawson Reykdal all getting on the board.

Rampage head coach Trey Christensen said before the trip to nationals that inexperience would be the biggest hurdle for his squad at the tournament, but they certainly proved they belong among the best Junior B teams in Canada.

With the majority of their roster returning again next season, another trip the the Founders’ Cup might be in order.

