Red Deer Rampage off to gold medal game at national championship

The Red Deer Rampage are heading the Founders’ Cup championship game.

Red Deer booked a spot in the national Junior B gold medal game with a 10-7 win Saturday night over the Manitoba Blizzard.

Dustin Bell scored twice in the first period, and the Rampage held a 4-2 lead after one.

In the second, Red Deer added five more goals to take a commanding 9-4 lead. Teren Christensen, Sheridan Cook, Connor Shantz, Elijah Johanson and Eric Lemire.

Johanson added his second goal of the game in the third period.

With three wins and two losses, the Rampage finished round robin play in second place.

Through five games, Rampage forward Dustin Bell is second in the tournament with 12 goals.

They will face the undefeated and defending national champion Orangeville Northmen in the final.

You can watch a webcast of the final here.

