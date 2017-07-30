Red Deer Rampage win RMLL North Division title

The Red Deer Rampage won the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B tier 1 North Division on Saturday against the Sherwood Park Titans. (Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rampage were crowned champions Saturday as they clinched the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B tier 1 North Division title.

Red Deer closed out the best-of-three series in Sherwood Park with a 13-5 win in Game 2 over the Titans.

Elijah Johanson and Jordon Waddell opened the scoring for Red Deer in the first period before Dustin Bell notched a hat trick in the second along with goals from Dawson Reykdal and Sheridan Cook.

The Rampage clicked on four straight goals to extend their lead in the third period, with Cook scoring twice and Johanson also adding his second of the game. Waddell and Landon Willoughby also had goals in the six-goal third period.

With the win, Red Deer advanced to the RMLL Championship tournament that takes place in Edmonton from Aug. 4-7.

