Red Deer Rebels make changes to coaching staff

Red Deer Rebels assistant coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux has moved on from the team and will take a job as an associate coach with Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League, the team announced Monday.

Lamoureux joined the Rebels staff as an assistant in June of 2016.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work the players and staff in Red Deer. I’ve always considered Red Deer home. To have the chance to coach in the Western League for my alma mater holds special meaning for me,” he said in a team release.

“I’m excited to move my coaching career forward and the Rebels have aided in my growth as a coach. I want to give special thanks to the Rebels staff, but a special debt of gratitude to the Sutter, Dakers, Lodge, Truitt, and Froese families for welcoming Randi and I with open arms.”

The Rebels worked quick to find a replacement as they also announced Monday that they have hired Brett Anderson to join the team behind the bench as an assistant coach.

Originally from Sedgewick, Anderson graduated from Red Deer College with a diploma in Kinesiology and completed his degree at the University of Alberta. He was also an assistant coach for both the University of Saskatchewan and University of Alberta. Most recently, Anderson spent time as the director and head coach of the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, Ont.

“I’m very excited to be coming home,” he said.

“I look forward to giving back to the Central Alberta community that has given so much to me.”

Anderson has also spent time coaching in both junior and professional programs in Europe.

