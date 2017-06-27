Red Deer Rebels set open 2017-2018 WHL season on September 23

The Red Deer Rebels will open their 2017-2018 WHL season at home on Sept. 23, the league announced Tuesday.

Red Deer will play back-to-back with the Edmonton Oil Kings to start the new campaign, with the home opener set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium. The two teams will play in Edmonton the following afternoon.

That kick starts a three-game road trip for the Rebels, as they travel to take on the Brandon Wheat Kings Sept. 29, the Moose Jaw Warriors Sept. 20 and the Regina Pats Oct. 1.

Red Deer will play eight home games in October, including five straight from Oct. 14-28. They’ll welcome the defending WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds to the Centrium on Nov. 1. After that, the Rebels will play their next seven games on the road.

The Rebels will have to wait to exact revenge on the Lethbridge Hurricanes until Dec. 6. The meeting in Lethbridge between the two teams will be the first since the Hurricanes eliminated Red Deer in Game 7 of the first round of the WHL Playoffs last season.

The final home game of the 2017-2018 regular season will be March 16 against the Kootenay Ice.

