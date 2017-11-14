Red Deer Rebels snap skid in Victoria

Rebels score three times in the third to beat Royals

Rebels 5 Royals 3

The Red Deer Rebels finally showed some fight in a come-from-behind win Tuesday night against the Victoria Royals.

Red Deer’s losing streak looked destined to extend to seven games early the third period trailing the WHL’s B.C. Division leaders, but the Rebels notched three late goals to earn the 5-3 victory.

Early in the second, things were rolling for the Rebels with goals from Austin Pratt three minutes into the frame and Kristian Reichel notching another 96 seconds later.

Matthew Phillips scored the first goal of the night for Victoria midway through the second.

Two goals from the Royals three minutes apart in the third, from Jared Legien and Regan Nagy respectively, took the lead over for Victoria.

Mason McCarty potted his 11th goal of the year to tie the game at three with under eight minutes to play in the third.

Veteran Resse Johnson scored his sixth of the season and the eventual game-winning goal with 5:08 left in the game. Lane Zablocki added an empty-net goal in the victory.

McCarty was named first star with a goal and two assists, Pratt also had one tally and two helpers in the game.

Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev added two assists.

Riley Lamb earned his first win of the season in the Red Deer net with 28 saves.

The Rebels are back at it Wednesday night when they take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.


