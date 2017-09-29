Red Deer Rebels win in shootout in Brandon

Brandon, M.B.– Kristian Reichel was the shootout hero for the Red Deer Rebels on Friday night as the pulled out a 5-4 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on the road in WHL action.

Reichel scored the shootout winning goal and Lasse Petersen made the final stop to give the Rebels their third win of the season and first of a three-game road swing.

Last year the Rebels didn’t win a shootout game until Feb. 21.

Mason McCarty opened the scoring for Red Deer in the first, but Tanner Kaspick quickly tied the game for the Wheat Kings.

Brandon took a 2-1 lead in the second, but Reichel scored his second goal of the season just 17 seconds after the Wheat Kings tally to tie the game at two.

With a 1:33 left in the second, Jonny Hooker scored for the Wheat Kings. Captain Grayson Pawlenchuk brought the Rebels even with his third goal of the season, on the power play at 6:24 of the third.

Reese Johnson pushed Red Deer ahead 4-3 with only 1:47 left in the game, but Brandon tied it with only seven seconds remaining.

In the shootout, McCarty scored on the first shot and Brandon Hagel missed his opportunity. Petersen stopped Ty Lewis to clinch the win.

Petersen finished the game with 34 saves and McCarty was named second star with a three-point game.

The Rebels are in Moose Jaw Saturday night to take on the Warriors with puck drop set for 7 p.m.



