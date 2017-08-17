Red Deer Riggers win provincial title in extra innings over Sherwood Park

The Red Deer Riggers are Baseball Alberta Senior AAA champions.

It took extra innings in Game 4 Thursday in the best-of-five series with the Sherwood Park Athletics, but the Riggers snagged a 8-4 win to earn the title.

PROVINCIAL CHAMPS!!!!! Riggers win game 4 in Sherwood Park 8-4 in 11 innings!!!! Runyon with 7 1/3 and @ithrow79 with the win!! #champs pic.twitter.com/kraHZcpfCc — Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) August 18, 2017

Ben Runyon pitched seven and a third innings in the victory and reliever Drew Boyer earned the win on the mound in the 11th inning.

More to come.