Red Deer Riggers win provincial title in extra innings over Sherwood Park

The Red Deer Riggers are Baseball Alberta Senior AAA champions.

It took extra innings in Game 4 Thursday in the best-of-five series with the Sherwood Park Athletics, but the Riggers snagged a 8-4 win to earn the title.

Ben Runyon pitched seven and a third innings in the victory and reliever Drew Boyer earned the win on the mound in the 11th inning.

More to come.

