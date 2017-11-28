Red Deer tennis players roll to victory on home court

A pair of Red Deer tennis players used some home-court advantage and cruised to wins on the weekend.

Lucas Poirier took the title in the boys under 12 division at the 2017 Red Deer All Ages 3.5 Star Junior Challenger while Issac Aspinall also won the U14 boys group.

Poirier advanced from the top of the bracket and beat Jaden Mah (4-3 (4), 4-2) in the final. Poirier opened the event with a victory over Enoch Yixi Lin (4-0, 4-1), then defeated Andrew Choy (4-3, 4-0) to book his ticket to the final.

Aspinall scored his tournament title with four wins before topping Jaden Rey Rosales (4-1, 4-1) in the final. Aspinall won back-to-back matches 4-0, 4-0 to open the weekend before winning the semi 4-3 (4), 4-0 over Dominic Bochinski.

In the girls under 12 division, Sophie Stanton took home the trophy and Madeline Fraser was the girls under 16 champion.


