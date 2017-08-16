Red Deer Titans Rugby players represent at nationals

Lora Lee of Rimbey (ball carrier) is one of 13 local players from the Red Deer Titans Rugby club representing Alberta at the Canadian Rugby Championships. (File Photo)

The Red Deer Titans Rugby Club is well represented this week as the Canadian Rugby Championships get underway in Calgary.

Central Alberta players joined the Alberta Wolfpack at the five-day national tournament, with games starting Tuesday and continuing into Sunday afternoon.

On day one in the Under 16 Men’s division, Ethan Jones, Zac Sanderson and Ben Tindall suited up for Team Alberta. They opened the tournament Tuesday with a 38-5 loss to B.C. 1, before bouncing back with 20-5 win over B.C. 2. The Wolfpack then beat Ontario 35-7 on Wednesday.

In the U16 Women’s division, Sydney Burchnall, Gwen Ferguson and Camryn Holland played for the Wolfpack. Alberta started the week with a huge 64-15 win over the Nova Scotia Keltics Wednesday. Holland finished the day with one try and 13 total points. They’ll play the Ontario Blues Thursday night before the quarter finals on Friday.

Six local players are on the U18 Women’s squad, including Courtney and Jada Holtkamp, Leah Brunner, Gwen Fillinger, Lora Lee and Rachel Sever. Holtkamp currently leads all U18 Women with 25 points and five tries in only two games. Brunner also has one try. They beat Nova Scotia 46-14 and the Prairie Blizzard 41-0. The U18s will have a day off Thursday and continue the tournament on Friday in the quarter-final.

Clay Guthrie is the only member of the Titans on the U18 Men’s squad. They went 1-1 on Wednesday, with a 41-21 win over Ontario and a 30-21 loss to Newfoundland.

