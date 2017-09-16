Red Deer Titans win division 2 Calgary Rugby Union semi final

Red Deer Titan, Kyle Pickett scores a second half try against the Calgary Saracens at Titans Park during a third division semi final match Saturday afternoon.(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

It came down to the final minute, but the senior men’s Red Deer Titans pulled out a 20-19 victory on home turf in the Calgary Rugby Union division 2 semi final.

The Titans are looking to make it back-to-back provincial titles, after winning the division 3 crown last year and moving up this season.

They finished the regular season with a 8-4 record and advanced to the provincial semi-final Saturday when they hosted the Calgary Saracens.

Although the Titans got off to a shaky start and trailed 12-0 after the first half, they rallied with three straight trys late in the game to earn the win.

“We kind of realized as a group we need to win the game,” said player-coach Mike Berry. “Because at the beginning guys were trying to play with their own skill level. As we came back, we supported each other and once we scored the first try, we scored right after and that gave us the momentum we needed.”

With two minutes left in the contest, after Josh Elliott scored to cut the deficit to 19-15, it was Fischer Kooman who punched through the Saracens line to give Red Deer the lead.

Kyle Pickett also added a try for Red Deer.

The Titans will play the winner of the other semi final between the first ranked Bow Valley Grizzlies and the Lethbridge Rugby Club.

