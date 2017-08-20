Red Deer Titans win gold with Team Alberta at nationals

Red Deer Titans Zac Sanderson, assistant coach Sean Tindall, Ben Tindall, Liam Graham and Ethan Jones all won gold with Team Alberta at the Canadian Rugby Championship in Calgary on the weekend. (Contributed photo)

It was a gold rush on the weekend for members of the Red Deer Titans.

Of the 14 Titans representing Alberta at the Canadian Rugby Championships in Calgary, 11 returned home with gold medals.

The Under 16 Team Alberta squad claimed gold Sunday afternoon with a tight 34-29 victory over Team B.C. 1.

Ethan Jones, Zac Sanderson, Liam Graham and Ben Tindall were all members of the title winning U16 team. Sean Tindall of the Titans was also an assistant coach for Team Alberta. It was the first time Alberta had ever won gold in the U16 age group at nationals.

On the U18 women’s side, Courtney and Jada Holtkamp, Leah Brunner, Gwen Fillinger, Lora Lee and Rachel Sever all won gold in a dominant 43-10 win over Team Nova Scotia. Courtney was the top scorer in round robin play with 25 points and five trys.

Clay Guthrie was also a gold medal winning member of the U18 Team Alberta that claimed the title over B.C. 29-26.

In U16 women’s play Sydney Burchnall, Gwen Ferguson and Camryn Holland won bronze with a 60-7 win over the Nova Scotia Keltics.

