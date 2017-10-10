Red Deer Vipers claim top spot in HJHL power rankings

The Red Deer Vipers have cruised through the competition in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play and were rewarded for their efforts this week.

The Vipers sport four wins and just one loss along with a massive plus-20 goal differential through five games. The record and the way they’ve been winning easily put the Vipers in the top spot of the league’s innuagural power rankings this week.

Along with that honour, defenceman Dalton Angeltvedt was also named the HJHL’s player of the week with three goals and eight points in two wins for Red Deer.

Angeltvedt notched a goal and four assists in a big win over the Medicine Hat CUbs on Saturday and followed that up with two more goals and a helper in a road win at Okotoks on Sunday.

The Provost, Atla. product has a point in all five games and his 11 points this season lead all HJHL defenceman.