Red Deer Vipers drop 4-1 game to High River Flyers

The Red Deer Vipers jumped out to a lead Saturday in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play but were bested by the High River Flyers.

High River scored four unanswered goals including an empty net goal with five seconds left to close out a 4-1 win over the Vipers at the Collicutt.

Keagan Kingwell scored the only goal for Red Deer and Brandon Bilodeau made 25 saves in the loss.

The Vipers are on the road for their next three games and will be back at home at the Collicutt on Nov. 12 when they host the Airdrie Thunder.



