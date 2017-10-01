Red Deer Vipers lose tight game to Strathmore

The Red Deer Vipers stumbled in the Heritage Junior B Hockey League on Sunday, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Strathmore Wheatland Kings.

After Dalton Angeltvedt opened the scoring for Red Deer in the second period, Strathmore scored three straight goals in less than three minutes.

Mack Differenz added a goal for the Vipers but they couldn’t find the tying goal. Red Deer goalie Cole Sears made 21 saves.

Stettler also lost a 3-2 game to Medicine Hat Saturday night on the road in HJHL play. The Lightning went up 2-o from Erik Rost and Brendan Bardwell, before the Cubs scored three in the third period to steal the victory.