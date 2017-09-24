Red Deer Vipers win twice to start Heritage Junior B season

The Red Deer Vipers won big to open the Heritage Junior B Hockey League season Saturday and followed that up with a dominant defensive performance Sunday.

Red Deer topped the Stettler Lightning 8-4 to kick off the year and won their second game of the weekend 4-0 against the Ponoka Stampeders.

Newcomer Aidan Wilson, originally from Sylvan Lake had a hat trick and two assists in the 8-4 win. He spent last season with the Fernie Ghostriders of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and had 29 points in 45 games.

Veteran Mack Differenz had four assists and Lane Sim, Declan Johnston, Brody Kalinowski, Keagan Kingwell and Kayson Gallant all had goals.

For Stettler, Kieran Rost and Dylan Houston scored.

Vipers goalie Branden Bilodeau had 30 saves in the win.

In Sunday’s victory over Ponoka, Cole Sears chalked up a 27-save shutout. Kalinowski notched a goal and three assists along with each of Sim, Gallant and Differenz adding a goal.

The Blackfalds Wranglers dropped their opening contest with Airdrie on Friday night, but bounched back with a 4-3 shootout win on Sunday. Shawn Rowe, Ryan Chambers had goals in the win.