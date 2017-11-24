Red Deer woman to live dream at World Ringette Championships

Red Deer’s Breanna Beck will be one of five Central Albertans to play for Team Canada at 2017 World Ringette Championship in Mississauga, Ont. from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3. Joining her on the senior team will be Lacombe’s Dailyn Bell, Jamie Bell and Lindsay Vink. Lacombe’s Gillian Dreger will play for the national junior team. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer’s Breanna Beck has dreamt of wearing the red and white jersey for 15 years.

The 26-year-old goaltender will live her dream, as she is one of five Central Albertans representing Canada at the Ringette World Championships in Mississauga, Ont. starting Tuesday.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Beck. “My mom took me to Worlds in 2002 when they were in Edmonton. That was the first time I ever saw ringette at that level and it’s probably where the dream started.”

Beck, who is a landscape project manager, was on-site working when she got the phone call saying she was on the team.

“I was pretty emotional when I heard I made it. My brother was also working there at the time, so it was pretty cool to be excited with him,” she said.

Lacombe’s Gillian Dreger, Lindsay Vink, Jamie Bell and Dailyn Bell will join Beck at the World Championships. Gillian Dreger, also from Lacombe, will play for the junior Canadian team. All four women play with Beck on the Edmonton WAM!

“It’s going to be really amazing to have those guys there,” said Beck. “When you go into a team like this, you have all the support and chemistry in place.”

A couple of Beck’s roommates from university are on Team Canada as well.

Canada hasn’t won a gold medal at the Worlds since 2002. Finland has won the last five World Ringette Championships.

After one camp with all of Team Canada in October and a couple regional camps since then, Beck said she likes what she sees.

“We have unbelievable speed with a good mix of experience and rookies,” she said. “Everyone is buying in and committing to the program and to each other. When you have that kind of character on your team you can do some pretty incredible things.”

“The team chemistry we had when we finished the camp was phenomenal. It’s a really natural team environment so that’s very positive,” Beck added.

Canada’s first game is Tuesday against Finland. The championships wrap up Dec. 3.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rode: Emma Jones making a name for herself

Just Posted

Long-tenured former Blackfalds mayor recognized by Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

After 19 years serving on Blackfalds council, Melodie Stol was thrilled her… Continue reading

Municipalities seek provincial combative sports regulator

Red Deer resolution supported at AUMA conference

Red Deer named one of the most dangerous places to live in Canada

Red Deer’s crime severity index is nearly triple national average according to Maclean’s Magazine

Red Deer Charity Checkstop to be held Dec. 2

Annual event on Taylor Drive

PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers hunt for bargains

Red Deer retailers participate in annual event

VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month