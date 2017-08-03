Red Deer’s Cam Duffin wins in playoff in Lacombe

Cam Duffin outlasted the field for a win on the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour with a playoff victory in Lacombe on Wednesday.

The Red Deer native finished the 18-hole Jordan Brand Memorial Junior Open in a three-way tie with Arthur Deng of The Winston Golf Club in Calgary, and Innisfail’s Tyler Watt. All three players shot three-over-par 74s.

Duffin fired his apporach shot tight on the first playoff hole at Lacombe Golf and Country Club, then two-putted his way to par to take the win.

Tanner Smith out of River Bend Golf and Country Club shot a 75 to miss out on the playoff by one shot.

At his home course, Chase Broderson finished tied for sixth with a 79.

Jackson Squires, representing Pheasantback Golf Club also shot 79.

Jace Ouellette of Innisfail shot 80 and tied for ninth with Red Deer’s Denver Smith.

Logan Graf of Red Deer Golf and Country Club shot an 84 to finish second in the Junior Boys born 2003 or later age group.