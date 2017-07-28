Red Deer’s Ken Griffith falls just short at Alberta Senior Men’s Championship

(From left to right): Brian Laubman, Frank Van Dornick and Red Deer’s Ken Griffith make up the Alberta Interprovincial Senior Men’s Team after battling it out at the Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Men’s Championship. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Red Deer’s Ken Griffith was just a few shots away from winning the title at Henderson Lake Golf and Country Club.

Frank Van Dornick was instead crowned champion at the Guardian Capital Alberta Senior Men’s Championship Thursday after topping Griffith and Brain Laubman on the second playoff hole.

Griffith, representing Alberta Springs Golf Resort shot a final round 74 to slip into the playoff, after Laubman and Van Dornick fired 73 and 70 respectively. All three golfers tied with three-round totals of eight-over 218 to earn their spot in the playoff.

Van Dornick, Laubman and Griffith will now make up the Alberta Interprovincial Senior Men’s Team. They will compete at the Canadian Men’s Senior Championship, Sept. 11-14 at the Kanawaki Golf Club in Montreal, Que.

Olds Golf Course’s own Keith Newton finished tied for fifth place only two shots back of the leaders at 10-over for three day total of 220. Newton fired a third round score of 76.

Les Swelin of Sundre ended up tied for 1oth after he shot a final round 73 and a three day total of 225.

Merv Dusyk from Red Deer Golf and Country Club finished the event with a third round 80 and 232 overall.

Tom Skinner finished alone in 43rd place after a final round 80 and 238 total.

Only the top 60 golfers made the cut for the third round of the event.

