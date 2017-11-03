Red Deer’s Payton LaGrange making most of first year at UBC

The freshman defensive back will play in his first playoff game this weekend

Red Deer’s Payton LaGrange enjoyed a breakout season in his first year with the UBC Thunderbirds football program. (Photo By UBC Athletics)

In his first year with the UBC Thunderbirds football program, Red Deer’s Payton LaGrange was prepared for the worst.

The possibility of being a red shirt was on the radar, but what transpired has been a wild ride and exactly what he hoped for.

The first-year defensive back spent was an integeral part of the city high school football champion Notre Dame Cougars last season. In his opening year at UBC, he’s played mostly defence buthas also played some slot back.

While he actually considers that his natural position, he has fit in seamlessly on the defensive side of the ball.

The five-foot-eight, 165-pound freshman has started on defence in a handful of games this year, and after cracking the travel squad early in the season hasn’t looked back.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. I was prepared for both eventualities. Possibly travelling with the team or red shirting. Wasn’t too sure what decision the coaching staff was going to make. Had a pretty good preseason game against U of A, that was nice to gain my confidence,” he said.

“First week in Regina I travelled, was second string and played special teams. Everything else just went up from there. It was a bit surprisingly but I was thankful for the opportunity. I tried to make the most of it.”

In only his second game on defence at the university level, he had an interception and almost returned it for a touchdown. He has two picks total this year, and has at least two solo tackles in every game for a total of 19 on the year. His two interceptions have him among the top defensive backs in Canada West football.

“It was a big return. It was a lucky bounce, I was just over top of a guy and it got tipped up and then I just reacted to it,” he said of his first interception.

LaGrange’s play, along with three all-star defensive backs led one of the most feared defensive units in Western Canada. They were tops in Canada West in most statistical categories including points allowed (21.5 per game), total defence (393.0 yards per game), against the run (119.6), against the pass (273.4) and interceptions (13).

“It was huge having the support from my teammates and the amount of knowledge they have,” he said.

“We have three defensive back all-stars, so just their ability and learning from what they say and how they play. Just watching their technique, their footwork and breaks and how they study film. They took me under their wing and groomed me. I was thankful for that.”

UBC finished the year ranked sixth in Canada and will play Regina Rams in the Canada West Hardy Cup semi-final this weekend.

Coincidentally, if LaGrange and the Thunderbirds are able to oust the Rams, he might get a chance to square off against his old high school teammate Jacob Plamondon who plays for the University of Calgary Dinos.

“He’s battling an injury too so hopefully I’ll get to play against him,” LaGrange said.

That’s not the only former teammate who played U Sport Football this year, as LaGrange said he’s close with many of his former teammates including Devin Desormeau, Kristian Guhl and Reiss Flunder. He knows they’ll be watching on the weekend.

“Mostly we’re all proud of each other. All the guys, no matter what role they play on their team. We’re a tight group of buddies,” LaGrange said.

“Even some of the guys that aren’t playing at the next level from our high school are still tight and supportive and watch our games. We’re still a tight group of guys from our high school team and I think that won’t change.”



