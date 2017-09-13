Redblacks to place Harris on 6-game list

Redblacks to place Harris on 6-game injured list

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be without regular starting quarterback Trevor Harris for the stretch drive of the CFL season.

Harris will be added to the six-game injured list due to a right shoulder sprain and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.

Backup pivot Drew Tate will get the nod Sunday in Montreal as the Redblacks try to hang on to first place in the East Division standings.

“(Tate) has the ability to move around a little bit and create things with his feet,” Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins said Tuesday.

Harris suffered a second-degree sprain in a 26-22 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Desjardins said it’s too early to say when Harris might be back, but he doesn’t think he’ll miss the rest of the season.

Ottawa leads the weak East Division standings with a 4-7-1 record.