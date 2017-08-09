Red Deer Riggers pitcher Josh Edwards threw a complete game to lead the Red Deer Riggers into the Sunburst League Final. (File photo)

Riggers advance with 3-2 win over St. Albert Tigers

The Red Deer Riggers moved on to the Sunburst Baseball League final with a 3-2 win over the St. Albert Tigers on Wednesday night.

Josh Edwards tossed a complete game for the Riggers and a double play with the bases loaded clinched the best-of-three series win for Red Deer on the road.

Denver Wik also hit a two-run home run in the victory.

The Riggers will play the Sherwood Park Athletics in the final, with a series start date to be determined.

