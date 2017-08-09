Riggers advance with 3-2 win over St. Albert Tigers

The Red Deer Riggers moved on to the Sunburst Baseball League final with a 3-2 win over the St. Albert Tigers on Wednesday night.
Josh Edwards tossed a complete game for the Riggers and a double play with the bases loaded clinched the best-of-three series win for Red Deer on the road.
Riggers win 3-2 and eliminate the Tigers. We grind it out on the back of @jk_eddy 's CG. Huge double play to end the game with bases loaded.— Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) August 10, 2017
Denver Wik also hit a two-run home run in the victory.
Denver Wik hit a 2run HR in the win. We will now take on the @ParkAthletics in the Sunburst League Final. First game TBA.— Red Deer Riggers (@RedDeerRiggers) August 10, 2017
The Riggers will play the Sherwood Park Athletics in the final, with a series start date to be determined.