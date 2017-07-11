Riggers beat Confederation Cubs 12-4

Davin Gulbransen pitched four strong innings for the Red Deer Riggers allowing just one run on Tuesday against the Confederation Cubs at Great Chief park. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Riggers continued their assault with the sticks Tuesday night at Great Chief Park with a 12-4 win over the Confederation Cubs in Sunburst Baseball League action.

Red Deer scored twice in the first inning, three in the second and four in the third to essentially sink the Cubs early.

Jason Louis started the hit parade with a monster two-run home run in the first inning. Louis finished the night with a double and three RBI.

Centre fielder Shayne Court also had a productive game going four for five with two RBI and making several strong plays in the outfield.

Court said because they’ve faced Cubs pitcher Ryan Murphy so many times this year, it’s becoming a bit easier to know what to expect.

“He has three different pitches he can get you with. Fastball, cutter and a slider, so if you can sit on a fastball and get it, that’s key,” Court said.

He added the team has really started to gel lately especially on offence, which will be key for nationals later this summer.

“We’re coming together, more and more at-bats and more games. It’s working out well,” Court added.

Davin Gulbransen pitched five strong innings for the Riggers striking out four and only allowing one run. Joel Peterman closed out the game for Red Deer with five strikeouts in just two innings of work.

Next home game for the riggers is Sunday night at 6 pm when the Cubs come back to town. The Sherwood Park Athletics will come to Red Deer on July 18 with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.