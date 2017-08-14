Riggers clean up with 6 Sunburst League all-star selections

The Red Deer Riggers were the top team in the Sunburst Senior AAA League this season and it showed with six all-star selections.

Baseball Alberta announced the league all-stars at each position on Monday and Red Deer lead the way. Each all-star was selected by their peers.

Right Fielder and DH JP Wilner was picked for his play in both spots this season. Wilner led the league in the majority of offensive categories including, home runs (5), hits (37), doubles (9) and RBI (25). He finished the year tied for first in singles (23), third in batting average (.430), fourth in both on base percentage (.495), and slugging percentage (.709).

Catcher Curtis Mazurkewich was also an all-star as he led the Sunburst League in on base percentage (.551) and was top six in both batting average (.436 and slugging percentage ( .545).

Pitcher Josh Edwards, who led the league in wins with five was also an all-star. In 41 innings, Edwards had a minuscule 1.46 earned run average that was sixth among players who qualified. Edwards was also third with 35 strikeouts on the season.

First baseman Jason Louis was tied for second in the league with seven doubles along with three home runs and 19 RBI. Louis was also second in batting average (.439) and third in slugging percentage ( .719).

Jason Chatwood was an all-star shortstop and along with Joel Peterman was also chosen as co-coach all-star.

Other league all-stars included St. Albert Tigers left fielder Luc Riopel and Centre fielder Kern Watt along with Sherwood Park Athletics third baseman Lance Romanchuk and second baseman Cody Pendergast.

