Riggers fall to Confederation Cubs

Confederation Cubs build big lead and hold on for 12-6 win on Sunday

Red Deer Riggers fell 12-6 to the Confederation Park Cubs in Sunburst Baseball League Action on Sunday.

The Cubs scored the first run of the game in the first inning and never trailed. A huge six-run fourth inning for the Cubs gave them an 8-1 lead going into the fifth that the Riggers could not overcome.

The Cubs added two more in each of the seventh and nine innings.

Riggers kept battling, adding two runs in the fifth and another three in the eighth. J.P. Willner was the brightest spot for the Riggers, hammering two home runs in the loss. He went three-for-five at the plate with three RBIs.

For the Cubs, Garrett Cyr had three RBIs and James Felderhof and Dan Chappel had good nights at the plate each going three-for-four.

The Riggers next play the Sherwood Park Athletics on Tuesday at 7 :30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.