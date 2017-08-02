Riggers head into final regular season games needing win

The Red Deer Riggers are in search of a win after back-to-back losses as the Sunburst Baseball League regular season winds down.

Red Deer dropped an 8-7 game to the Sherwood Park Athletics on Tuesday night, the team that sits in second behind the Riggers in the standings.

Combined with a 9-1 loss to the A’s last Thursday, Sherwood Park has a chance to take over first place.

The Riggers will finished the regular season on Thursday with a double header against the St. Albert Tigers. Two wins will clinch first place for the Riggers.

In the 8-7 loss Tuesday, Red Deer had a 6-2 lead after two innings, but allowed two-run innings in the third and sixth. The Riggers went ahead in the top of the seventh, but the A’s responded to tie the game at seven before Sheldon Jones hit a walk-off single to win the game in the ninth.

Davin Gulbransen pitched five and two third innings for the Riggers in the loss, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out five.

JP Wilner continued to stay hot for Red Deer with a 2-for-4 game, including two RBI. Wilner leads the league in almost every offensive category including, batting average (.463), home runs (5), doubles (8), RBI (23) and hits (31).

