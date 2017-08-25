Riggers improve to 2-0 at nationals

Red Deer Riggers pitcher Davin Gulbransen allowed only two runs on five hits over six innings at nationals on Friday. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

Behind another strong pitching performance the Red Deer Riggers won their second game at the 2017 Baseball Canada Men’s National Championship in Victoria.

Davin Gulbransen allowed just five hits and two runs scattered over six innings to pick up the 4-2 win over Manitoba. Newly appointed closer JP Wilner earned the save.

Red Deer jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with Kerry Boon notching a two RBI single and Aaron Dunsmore scoring on a passed ball. Boon finished the day three-for-three and added his third RBI of the game in the third inning.

The Riggers were efficient on offence in the win, only managing four hits in the victory but they also walked six times.

Red Deer will play the host Victoria team tonight with first pitch at 8 p.m.

